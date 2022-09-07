ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kim Kardashian reveals why she struggles to say ‘no’ to people

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has unveiled that she hates being asked for favours. She shared that she has “a problem saying no to people.”

The 41-year-old star said: “I do have a problem saying no to people, so I hate when people ask me for things. It’s like, ‘Hey, will you do this work thing, it’ll just be two seconds.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s not that easy.”

“I’m coming from Calabasas, which is an hour each way.’ It takes about two hours in glam, so if someone asks me to do a five-minute cameo, it’s never just that. But, all my friends and family, no one ever really asks me for anything or needs anything. We’re all just cool.”

Kim has enjoyed huge success during her career, and she has massive following on social media, too. However, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star still struggles with her self-confidence, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She told Interview magazine: “It’s so weird. I have a problem being super confident. I’ve always been more self-deprecating, and I get shy when it comes to, ‘Describe yourself. Talk about yourself.’ Things like that.”

Kim was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022, and she admits that their relationship helped to transform how she’s perceived.

The reality TV star, who split from comedian Pete Davidson earlier this year, said: “I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect.”

“I’ve also seen a s**t more recently – going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it.”

