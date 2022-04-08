ENTERTAINMENTTELEVISIONTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Kardashian stuns in silver at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ ended it’s 20 seasons run in 2021 and soon after the reality TV family got into discussion for another reality show, this time with Hulu.

The Hulu show, which is titled ‘The Kardashians’ will chronicle the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family and bring back the ‘behind-the-scene’ flavour from the lives of the Kardashians clan and their everyday trials.

There’s a lot going on in the family – Kim’s public divorce with Ye, Kourtney’s secret ‘not legal’ wedding, Kylie Jenner just had a baby and there is so much more happening in the lives of the reality stars who have lived in the public eye since 2007 when the first season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ aired.

Yesterday, April 7, the Kardashian family turned up for the premiere event of their new Hulu show ‘The Kardashians’.

Kim Kardashian came to the event with her beau Pete Davidson; however, she did not walk the red carpet with him and chose to pose alone for the paparazzi. She looked stunning in a body-hugging silver ensemble.

The Kourtney-Travis clan came colour coordinated in black and the event was attended by Kourtney as well as Travis Barker’s children.

Mom Kris Jenner walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

‘The Kardashians’ is all set to premiere on Hulu from April 14. This show will once again take viewers behind the scenes and give them a preview into the lives of the Kardashian and Jenner family, which includes Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall and Kris.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, with whom she shares her two children will also be a part of the show.

Kim Kardashian had earlier stated that Kanye West will also be a part of the show because no matter what, he is family and he is the father of her children and so will remain a part of her life.

