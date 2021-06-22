New Delhi, June 22 (IANSlife) No divorce blues here, as the KKUWK star turns up the heat on the courts. Kim Kardashian is known for her bold style statements, each time she posts a picture on social media, it becomes a sensation with millions of fans drooling over her.

The Reality TV star and entrepreneur’s recent Instagram posts are captivating. Kim shared some images of herself wearing a bikini while playing tennis.

The 41-year-old wore a high-waist nude bandeau bikini with slicked back hair as she struck a pose barefoot at a tennis court.

She captioned it: “Tennis anyone?!”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview Kim did admit she’ll hold off on the sexy selfies once her kids are a bit older. “I also don’t want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they’re in high school and I’m the embarrassing mum that’s like posing in selfies in bikinis. There will be limits.”

