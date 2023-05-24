INDIA

Kin kills woman for not talking to him in Rajasthan

NewsWire
0
0

A woman was killed by her relative allegedly for not talking to him in the Talwadi area in Rajasthan’s Kota district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Narendra gained entey into the house of 52-year-old victim Bhavna with a sword and hid in the house. He attacked Bhavna with a sword repeatedly during which she tried to save herself but suffered injuries in her leg and stomach. The accused also got injured during the fight, DSP Amar Singh said.

People present in the house caught Narendra and handed him over to police, and Bhavna was brought to the hospital, where she died due to excessive bleeding.

Bhavana is survived by a son and a daughter and an ailing bedridden husband. She used to run a medical store after her husband Rakesh Gautam became disabled. Narendra is also reportedly married and has two children.

Bhavna’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

20230524-154602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Are the Armed Forces now more open to hard-hitting, objective writing?

    Latent View zooms 160% above offer price on exchange debut

    After Centre’s nudge, TN cautions districts on rising Covid cases

    ED likely to seek extension in Satyendar Jain’s custody