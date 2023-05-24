A woman was killed by her relative allegedly for not talking to him in the Talwadi area in Rajasthan’s Kota district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Narendra gained entey into the house of 52-year-old victim Bhavna with a sword and hid in the house. He attacked Bhavna with a sword repeatedly during which she tried to save herself but suffered injuries in her leg and stomach. The accused also got injured during the fight, DSP Amar Singh said.

People present in the house caught Narendra and handed him over to police, and Bhavna was brought to the hospital, where she died due to excessive bleeding.

Bhavana is survived by a son and a daughter and an ailing bedridden husband. She used to run a medical store after her husband Rakesh Gautam became disabled. Narendra is also reportedly married and has two children.

Bhavna’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

20230524-154602