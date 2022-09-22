INDIA

Kin of deceased allege body nibbled by rats in UP hospital

In a shocking incident, the nose of a body kept in a hospital’s mortuary was allegedly found nibbled by rats.

Two persons injured in a road accident on Tuesday– Sumit Gaur (21),and Mahboob Siddique (20) — were declared dead and their bodies were kept at the hospital morgue overnight.

When Sumit’s relatives arrived at the mortuary to claim the body on Wednesday, they found multiple bite marks on his face. The rats had nibbled the nose, they alleged.

Officials said the mortuary has a deep freezer for preserving bodies. However, they claimed that the body was not kept properly and created a ruckus at the office of the chief medical officer (CMO).

Following their complaint, CMO Dr Ashutosh Dubey has constituted a two-member inquiry committee headed by assistant chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr A.K. Choudhary to investigate the matter.

