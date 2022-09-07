Is it going to be ‘Chal Meri E-Luna’ from the Kinetic group’s stables again?

For the uninitiated, ‘Chal Meri Luna’ used to be a famous ad line for the country’s first moped launched by the Pune based Kinetic group a couple of decades back.

“In couple of months, the Kinetic Green Energy Power Solutions Ltd will be launching the E Luna, a step-through bike,” Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, told IANS.

She said the Rs 200 crore turnover company is setting up a Rs 100 crore electric

two-wheeler and golf cart plant in Maharashtra.

“In the first phase, the new plant will roll out 25,000 electric scooters per month and 3,000 gold carts per annum,” she added.

Launching the company’s new electric scooter, Zing High Speed Scooter (“Zing HSS”) on Tuesday, Motwani also said another high speed model Kinetic Green Flex will be introduced before the close of 2022.

Speaking about the E Luna, Motwani said: “It will be targeted at the E-commerce segment. It will have a top speed of 50 kmph, two battery variants of 2 kWh and 3 kWh with a range of 80 km and 120 km respectively. A lot of utility features like carry platforms for multi-purpose use, digital clusters and others will be there.”

According to her, Kinetic Green expanding its product portfolio, distribution network is targeting a turnover of Rs 800 crore this fiscal.

“The industry is at an inflection point and our sales numbers are growing at a good pace. None of our models were involved in the battery fire episode. Till date we have sold about 75,000 electric vehicles – two and three-wheelers,” Motwani said.

Kinetic Green has launched two electric scooter models in 2021 and has sold over 30,000 scooters so far.

She said except for battery cells most of the critical components are sourced locally and from group companies.

Motwani said once people see the value and economies in electric vehicles, there will be an increase in volumes and a decrease in component prices.

“When that happens electric vehicles will no longer be driven only by subsidies,” Motwani said.

As regards the new model Zing HSS she said it is equipped with a 3.4 KwH advanced lithium-ion battery that provides a range of 125 km per charge.

The model is priced at Rs 85,000 ex-showroom, including FAME subsidy.

