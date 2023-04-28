In recognition of the RCMP’s 150th anniversary and the upcoming Coronation, His Majesty King Charles III consented to assume the title of the RCMP Commissioner-in-Chief, a title previously held by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Upon acceptance of the title and rank, King Charles III was presented with a special commemorative RCMP Officer’s sword.

The blade designed for the 150th anniversary sword is similar to the RCMP’s Battle Honours sword, in that it contains the four Force crests, maple leaves representing each one of the Provinces & Territories and the RCMP battle honours, which have been updated to now include Afghanistan. The sword now carries the cypher and Coat of Arms of King Charles III and RCMP 150th anniversary elements. It also has an inscription recognizing His Majesty as the RCMP’s Commissioner-in-Chief.

As Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP, His Majesty will play a titular role in recognizing the importance of the RCMP at home and abroad by highlighting the rich history between the RCMP and the Monarchy, which dates back to the genesis of the RCMP during the reign of Queen Victoria.

To honour Royal traditions, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, along with Canada’s High Commissioner in the United Kingdom, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, officially presented the RCMP’s ninth Musical Ride horse to the family, Noble, to His Majesty King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

During Her Late Majesty’s reign, the RCMP presented the family with eight horses, three of which are currently in use as charger horses for the Royal Family: George, Sir John and Darby.

Participating in the ceremony today were Musical Ride members that are in the UK for His Majesty’s coronation procession. Three of these members and the three previously-gifted charger horses, as well as Noble, will participate in the coronation procession on May 6.

In May 2012, the RCMP presented Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a similar sword with the blade and scabbard engraved to mark Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee. The sword featured the four Force crests, all battle honours and distinctions granted to the Force and the Queen’s Royal Cypher.