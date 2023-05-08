INDIA

King Charles has long, enduring love for India: British diplomat

NewsWire
0
0

Newly-crowned King Charles III has had a long and enduring love for India and the living bridge between the UK and India will grow stronger in the years to come, said British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett here on Monday.

The Deputy High Commission hosted a party to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla and the event was attended by several guests from various sectors, including government officials, business leaders, and British nationals.

At the event, Rowett said: “I am delighted to host this Tea Garden Party to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“It is an historic occasion for the British people — the largest ceremonial event for 70 years — and I am honoured to share it with friends in Chandigarh and the region.

“Saturday’s ceremony reflected a modern and diverse UK, with representatives from many faiths — including Hinduism, Sikhism, and Islam — carrying the Coronation Regalia. As the sun sets on the long Coronation weekend, it is good to know that so many of us around the world were able to celebrate this truly remarkable event.

“His Majesty has had a long and enduring love for India and I hope that the living bridge between the UK and India will grow stronger in the years to come.”

The tea event was held at the residence of the Deputy High Commissioner, which was decorated in the theme of a traditional English tea party.

During the party, guests were served traditional English tea, cakes and scones. The guests enjoyed the beautiful ambiance and the Coronation music.

20230508-185404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t feel for me, pray for Twitter instead: Parag Agrawal

    Congress turns 137 with less than 90 MPs in Parliament

    11 people-centric audit documents ready, announces CAG

    Govt-owned general insurers looking at asset monetisation