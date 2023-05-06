WORLD

King Charles III, Queen Camilla crowned at Westminster Abey in London

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been crowned in a majestic ceremonial event in seven decades at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, media reports said.

Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward’s Crown on the head of King Charles III who was wearing his grandfather’s crimson velvet robe, BBC reported.

Later, Camilla, the Queen Consort, was crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown. About 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, celebrities, faith leaders and heads of state, were present inside the Abbey to witness the event.

Currently, cornoation procession of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is heading back to Buckingham Palace.

After returning to Buckingham Palace, the King, Queen and British royals will make a traditional appearance on the balcony.

The coronation ceremony was attended by the Duke of Sussex without his wife Meghan Markle.

