ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

King Khan begins Kashmir shoot for ‘Dunki’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday started shooting for a song sequence of Rajkumar Hirani’s forthcoming movie ‘Dunki’ in J&K’s Sonamarg tourist resort.

The actor arrived in the Valley on Monday and drove straight to Sonamarg hill station in Ganderbal district where he and actress Taapsee Pannu are staying in a local hotel.

Sources in the film unit said the four-day shooting schedule of ‘Dunki’ in the Valley includes outdoor locales of Sonamarg and Dal Lake in Srinagar.

In Sonamarg, the song sequence has the breathtaking background of the Thajwas Glacier and the glistening waters of the roaring Sindh stream that flows through the middle of the meadow.

Last high-profile shooting schedule in Sonamarg included Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Race 3’.

Sonamarg has always been at the heart of super-hit romantic Bollywood movies like Yash Chopra’s ‘Silsila’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie’.

The arrival of King Khan in Sonamarg has come as an added attraction for hundreds of tourists visiting the hill station these days.

In addition to the tourists, local youth are also thronging the hill station to have a glimpse of their heartthrob, Shah Rukh Khan.

— IANS

sq/svn/

20230426-105404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tiger Shroff excited about OTT premiere of ‘Shang-Chi’

    ‘Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah’ title track narrates antics of characters

    Neeti Mohan to judge young talents on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma...

    Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ team