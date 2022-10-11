ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan wished screen legend Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

The ‘Pathaan’ actor took to his Instagram to share a small clip where he can be seen in the company of Big B. In the video the two can be seen singing the eponymous line from the song’ Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum’ from Amitabh’s 1991 film ‘Hum’.

SRK captioned the video as, “One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away.instead learn.level up and launch again and again.forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grandchildren also. Love you sir @amitabhbachchan.”

SRK and Big B are unarguably two of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema and have worked together in films like ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘Paheli’, ‘Bhoothnath’ and more recently ‘Brahmastra’ in which SRK had a cameo.

