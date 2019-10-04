‘King of Camp and Confetti’ comedy host Rip Taylor no more

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Rip Taylor, one of Televisions most flamboyant personalities known as “The Crying Comedian” and “The King of Camp and Confetti” has passed away. He was 84.

Taylor died on Sunday in Beverly Hills, publicist Harlan Boll confirmed, reports variety.com.

Taylor, whose high-energy personality and confetti-throwing antics quickly made him a mainstay on Television, made appearances on everything from sitcoms to talk shows, including “The Gong Show”, “Password”, “The Merv Griffin Show”, “The Mike Douglas Show”, “The Tonight Show”, and “Late Night with David Letterman” in addition to a hosting stint for “The $1.98 Beauty Show” — a parody of beauty contests whose big prize was a bouquet of rotten vegetables.

He saw even more success outside of game shows and late-night TV, headlining Las Vegas’ The Flamingo Hotel’s Rockettes Extravaganza — where he won Entertainer of the Year three consecutive times — and touring the country in lead roles for productions such as “Sugar Babies”, “Anything Goes, Oliver”, “Peter Pan” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

Taylor also made appearances in several popular spoof films including “Reposessed” with Linda Blair and Leslie Nielsen, and “The Silence of the Hams” in addition to other appearances in “The Monkees” and “The Bradys”.

He is now survived by his longtime partner, Robert Fortney.

