Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of “spreading lies” by presenting fake data before the BJP central leadership visiting the state for poll campaigning.

He said in more than 40 years of his political career, no one could raise a finger at him but Shivraj Singh Chouhan has started an attempt to mislead the people.

The people have lost faith in BJP and the chief minister has no work to show in his 18-year tenure. To cover up the deficiencies, he is making baseless allegations against him, he alleged.

Kamal Nath was responding to BJP national president J. P. Nadda allegations made during a poll rally in Khargon district on Friday.

“BJP president said that in 2019, I had returned the proposal of 1.5 lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also said that I had stopped the Centre’s Bhavantar yojana. Chouhan is lying through his teeth” he added.

The Congress leader further said when Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi comes to Shahdol today, he would suggest him to ask Shivraj Singh Chouhan as to why Madhya Pradesh has recorded highest number of atrocity cases against tribal people?

“PM Modi should also ask him (Shivraj) who has made Madhya Pradesh a corrupt state? He (Shivraj) is master of speaking lies, and is making BJP’s central leadership lie too. If there was corruption, why didn’t the Shivraj government lodge a case against me?,” the seasoned Congress leader questioned.

Meanwhile, responding to his party colleague Phool Singh Bairiya’s derogatory remarks against Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday, Kamal Nath said he does not believe in this kind of politics. “I do not agree with his (Bairiya’s) remarks, but the issue of Datia is well known to the people,” he added.

On Thursday, while challenging Narottam Mishra to win the election from Datia, former MLA and Congress leader Bairiya had made a derogatory statement during a gathering of party workers in Datiya.

