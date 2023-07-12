INDIA

King of Monsters returns to wreak havoc and destruction in new trailer of ‘Godzilla Minus One’

Godzilla, ‘The King of Monsters’ has once again returned to unleash havoc and destruction in the new ‘Godzilla Minus One’ trailer.

The Japanese company Toho Co. gave out the initial details about Godzilla’s next movie, which will bear the title ‘Godzilla Minus One’.

The giant lizard monster became a massive phenomenon when Japanese director Ishiro Honda released ‘Godzilla’ in 1954, and in the trailer we see a very angry kaiju.

Having become one of the most popular monster icons globally, ‘Godzilla has since then had multiple spin-offs including the Hollywood monster movie ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ where he clashed fists with the great gorilla monster Kong.

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the upcoming sci-fi monster movie will take place amid the ravaged post-war Japan, with the country already having faced massive destruction after WW2. To make things worse, now Godzilla has come to unleash chaos and this time the movie will showcase just how terrifying and overpowering the enormous monster and horrifying Godzilla is. This new live-action film marks the 37th overall Godzilla film, and it is the latest to come from Japan.

