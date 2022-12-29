SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

King Pele: A glorious life of setting and breaking records

NewsWire
0
0

Here is a look at the records and accolades that came Pele’s way during his career and beyond:

FIFA World Cup Winner: 1958, 1962, 1970

FIFA World Cup Best Young Player: 1958

FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (Best Player): 1970

FIFA World Cup Silver Ball: 1958

France Football’s Ballon d’Or: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1964, 1970

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A: Winner in 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1968

Copa Libertadores: Winner in 1962, 1963

Elected Citizen of the World by the United Nations: 1977

International Peace Award: 1978

FIFA Order of Merit: 1984

Elected UNESCO’s Champion of Sport: 1993

Winner of France Football’s World Cup Top 100 in 1930 to 1990: 1994

Football Player of the Century, elected by France Football’s Ballon d’Or Winners: 1999

TIME Magazine: One of the 100 Most Important People of the 20th Century: 1999

Greatest Player of the 20th Century, named by World Soccer: 1999

Athlete of the Century, elected by International Olympic Committee (IOC): 1999

World Player of the Century, voted by the IFFHS: 2000

South American Player of the Century, voted by the IFFHS: 2000

FIFA Player of the Century: 2000

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: 2000

Global Citizen Award, by the World Economic Forum: 2018

Ballon d’Or Dream Team: 2020

Knight of the Order of Rio Branco: 1967

Commander of the Order of Rio Branco (after he scored the 1,000th goal): 1969

RECORDS SET BY PELE

Most goals for Brazil’s national football team: 77 (95, including unofficial friendlies). Tied with Neymar.

Most goals in the Intercontinental Cup: 7

Most goals for Santos: 643 (in 659 competitive games)

Most goals scored in a single Campeonato Paulista season: 58 (in 38 competitive games,1958)

Most goals in a calendar year (recognised by FIFA): 127 (1959)

Most hat-tricks in world football: 92

Most career goals in world football (including friendlies): 1,283 (in 1,363 games)

Most FIFA World Cup winners’ medals: 3 (1958, 1962, 1970)

Youngest winner of a FIFA World Cup: Aged 17 years and 249 days (1958)

Youngest goal scorer in a FIFA World Cup match: Aged 17 years and 239 days (Brazil vs Wales, 1958)

Youngest player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup: Aged 17 years and 244 days (Brazil vs France, 1958)

Youngest player to play in a FIFA World Cup Final: Aged 17 years and 249 days (1958)

Youngest goal scorer in a FIFA World Cup Final: Aged 17 years and 249 days (Brazil vs Sweden, 1958)

Youngest player to start a knockout match at a FIFA World Cup

Youngest player to reach five FIFA World Cup knockout stage goals

Youngest goal scorer for Brazil’s national football team: Aged 16 years and nine months (Brazil vs Argentina, 1957)

The first player to score in three successive FIFA World Cups

20221230-020603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Van Gaal insists on Netherlands’ chance of winning World Cup

    Heat is on in every sense of the word as new...

    Women’s Asian Cup: Dennerby disappointed by India’s inability to score goals

    Euro 2020: Fiola earns Hungary a point against France