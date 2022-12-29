Here is a look at the records and accolades that came Pele’s way during his career and beyond:

FIFA World Cup Winner: 1958, 1962, 1970

FIFA World Cup Best Young Player: 1958

FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (Best Player): 1970

FIFA World Cup Silver Ball: 1958

France Football’s Ballon d’Or: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1964, 1970

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A: Winner in 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1968

Copa Libertadores: Winner in 1962, 1963

Elected Citizen of the World by the United Nations: 1977

International Peace Award: 1978

FIFA Order of Merit: 1984

Elected UNESCO’s Champion of Sport: 1993

Winner of France Football’s World Cup Top 100 in 1930 to 1990: 1994

Football Player of the Century, elected by France Football’s Ballon d’Or Winners: 1999

TIME Magazine: One of the 100 Most Important People of the 20th Century: 1999

Greatest Player of the 20th Century, named by World Soccer: 1999

Athlete of the Century, elected by International Olympic Committee (IOC): 1999

World Player of the Century, voted by the IFFHS: 2000

South American Player of the Century, voted by the IFFHS: 2000

FIFA Player of the Century: 2000

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: 2000

Global Citizen Award, by the World Economic Forum: 2018

Ballon d’Or Dream Team: 2020

Knight of the Order of Rio Branco: 1967

Commander of the Order of Rio Branco (after he scored the 1,000th goal): 1969

RECORDS SET BY PELE

Most goals for Brazil’s national football team: 77 (95, including unofficial friendlies). Tied with Neymar.

Most goals in the Intercontinental Cup: 7

Most goals for Santos: 643 (in 659 competitive games)

Most goals scored in a single Campeonato Paulista season: 58 (in 38 competitive games,1958)

Most goals in a calendar year (recognised by FIFA): 127 (1959)

Most hat-tricks in world football: 92

Most career goals in world football (including friendlies): 1,283 (in 1,363 games)

Most FIFA World Cup winners’ medals: 3 (1958, 1962, 1970)

Youngest winner of a FIFA World Cup: Aged 17 years and 249 days (1958)

Youngest goal scorer in a FIFA World Cup match: Aged 17 years and 239 days (Brazil vs Wales, 1958)

Youngest player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup: Aged 17 years and 244 days (Brazil vs France, 1958)

Youngest player to play in a FIFA World Cup Final: Aged 17 years and 249 days (1958)

Youngest goal scorer in a FIFA World Cup Final: Aged 17 years and 249 days (Brazil vs Sweden, 1958)

Youngest player to start a knockout match at a FIFA World Cup

Youngest player to reach five FIFA World Cup knockout stage goals

Youngest goal scorer for Brazil’s national football team: Aged 16 years and nine months (Brazil vs Argentina, 1957)

The first player to score in three successive FIFA World Cups

