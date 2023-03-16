ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

King, RollRida come up with banger track ‘Baap Aa Gaya’ for ‘Rana Naidu’

NewsWire
0
0

Rappers King and RollRida have come up with a foot-tapping track titled ‘Baap Aa Gaya’ for ‘Rana Naidu’ starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Rana said working with King and RollRida was unforgettable for him.

Streaming giant Netflix dropped the new track ‘Baap Aa Gaya’, featuring King and RollRida.

The music video for “Baap Aa Gaya” is a visual feast that takes you on a ride through Rana Naidu’s childhood and gives you a sneak peek into the world of the mighty fixer.

Talking about working with King and RollRida to bring ‘Baap Aa Gaya’ to life, Rana Daggubati said: “Rana Naidu is a world of its own. He’s a complex character with a dark past, especially with his father Naga. ‘Baap Aa Gaya’ captures that essence perfectly, and we couldn’t think of anyone better than King and RollRida to bring it to life.

He added: “I’ve been listening to this song on repeat for weeks, and I’m confident audiences will do the same. I’m very grateful for the love that the show has received and the song feels like a perfect celebration! Working with King and RollRida was unforgettable. They’re true masters of their craft.”

‘Rana Naidu’ is streaming on Netflix.

20230316-171605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ravi Kishan: Drugs and sexual abuse are interconnected

    IANS Review: ‘Shubh Nikaah’ is a heartfelt story of an interfaith...

    SRK talks about ‘Dunki’, ‘Pathaan’ at Red Sea Film Festival

    Akshay-starrer ‘Khiladi’ turns 29, Abbas-Mustan go on total recall