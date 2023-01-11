ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

King to perform at Yas Island alongside global hip-hop stars

NewsWire
0
0

Arpan Kumar Chandel, who’s better known by his stage name King, and has become a household name with his rap number, ‘Sahi Galat’, in the Ajay Devgn-starrer hit movie ‘Drishyam 2’, is all set to perform at the Wireless Festival at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The Wireless Festival, a landmark event in the UK dedicated to hip-hop and urban music, is making its debut in Abu Dhabi this year.

The hip-hop star, who is also well-known for his single ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, will be representing the Indian sub-continent alongside international icons such as Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif and Ali Gatie.

King has seen his career graph going up ever since he participated in the first season of the rap-based reality show ‘Hustle’ in 2019; last year, he was seen as a squad boss on ‘Hustle 2.0’.

Talking about the upcoming festival, King said: “It’s going to be phenomenal to perform with such talented music icons and see India being recognised on the global urban music scene.”

Looking ahead, the rapper exuded confidence. He said: “I am grateful for the love and response I’ve been getting from across the country. I had a great 2022 but I’m built differently for 2023. It is going to be our year, watch us rule the global charts now.”

20230111-184603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’ releasing on March 19

    Vir Das to play young wealthy Indian man in ‘Country Eastern’

    Rahul Dev attended workshops by real surgeons to get his ‘LSD’...

    ‘Naadu’ based on real-life incident in Kolli hills, says director Saravanan