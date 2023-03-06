ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

King to perform live in Mumbai, Pune on Holi; says ‘what better way to celebrate’

Arpan Kumar Chandel, known by his stage name King is all set for his live concert in Mumbai and Pune on March 7 on the special occasion of Holi. The hip-hop artist is excited about his performance and is looking forward to entertaining his fans with his songs.

The rapper, who has made his Bollywood debut with his song ‘Sahi Galat’ in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’, said: “Holi is the festival of sharing joy with your loved ones, and what better way to celebrate than with my extended family.”

He added: “I’m really looking forward to these performances and interacting with my fans. I just want to say that I’m super grateful for all this love coming my way.”

The ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ singer will also be performing at Wireless Festival at Yas Island.

The Wireless festival is one of the landmark festivals of the UK and it is about hip-hop and urban music. This time the festival is going to make its debut in Abu Dhabi. The hip-hop icon will be representing the Indian subcontinent alongside international icons like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, and Ali Gatie.

20230306-152203

