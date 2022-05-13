Singer and performer ‘King’ is all set to release his cinematic EP titled ‘Khwabeeda’, that will include a series of short stories released weekly every Friday in May, followed by three songs documenting the journey of a man in search of purpose, love and meaning. The EP will highlight his signature style of foot-tapping music mixed with hard-hitting, soulful lyrics.

Sharing his excitement, King said in a statement, “I am extremely proud to present ‘Khwabeeda’. The vision with this EP is to bridge the gap that will lead the audience to my next album, ‘Champagne Talk’. I thank Warner Music India for understanding my vision and working together to bring this new music to the world.”

The EP will be released under the music label Warner Music India. King’s debut album ‘The Carnival’ clocked over 120 million audio streams and the track ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’ has generated more than 247 million YouTube video streams and over 150 million streams across all audio digital music services and has been a colossal nationwide hit.

Commenting on the occasion, Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India, and SAARC, said, “We are excited to sign King, a very versatile and sought-after artist. His talent and music reflect not only his rooted personality, but also his ability to transcend beyond the expected. ‘Khwabeeda’ is a stimulating showcase of King’s talent and a truly exhilarating sound that will win many fans.”

The singer will follow up ‘Khwabeeda’ with his upcoming album ‘Champagne Talk’ which is set to drop in June 2022.

