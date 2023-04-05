BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Kirana tech startup 1K Kirana lays off 40% of workforce, over 200 employees hit

NewsWire
0
0

Kirana tech startup 1K Kirana has laid off 40 per cent of its workforce, or over 200 employees, as it restructures growth forecasts and moves out of a few geographies.

In a statement to IANS, the Info Edge-backed startup said that they are currently in the process of restructuring as the growth forecasts have changed.

“We are changing our focus areas and moving out of a few geographies. Due to this, we have to let go of 40 per cent of our employees. All the employees will be given severances and we will assist them with outplacements,” said a 1K Kirana spokesperson.

However, a report in Moneycontrol, citing sources, said the layoff number could be as high as 600 employees.

According to the startup, the latest fundraising round is in an advanced stage and it will soon raise money from the market.

Founded in 2018, 1K Kirana is led by Kumar Sangeetesh, Sachin Sharma, and Abhishek Halder.

Currently, the company has a presence in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

According to the information available on its LinkedIn page, the startup has 1,052 employees (as of early April).

The startup raised $25 million in a Series B round in May 2022 led by Alpha Wave Global, Info Edge Ventures, and Kae Capital.

1K Kirana has raised $33.5 million in three funding rounds to date.

20230405-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India to replace China as 2nd largest SaaS nation by 2026

    283 mn used smartphones shipped last year globally

    India’s growth to depend on fiscal management, says Uday Kotak

    ITC Classmate launches ‘Enjoy Learning’ TVC campaign with focus on turning...