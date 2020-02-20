Kirk Douglas gives fortune to charity, snubs son Michael

Los Angeles, Feb 24 (IANS) Late Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, who passed away on February 5, has left almost all of his $61 million fortune to charity and left out family, including his superstar son Michael Douglas.

Kirk Douglas, who died at the age of 103, has given away $50 million to the Douglas Foundation that aims to “help those who cannot otherwise help themselves,” according to mirror.co.uk.

Beneficiaries include St Lawrence University that gives out a scholarship for minority and underprivileged students, the Sinai Temple that houses the Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center, Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre, and the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, the website reported, adding that Kirk Douglas has left nothing to son Michael.

As of 2020, the net worth of Michael Douglas, who is married to actress Catherine Zeta Jones, is said to be around $300 million dollars (a little over Rs 2,156 crore).

Michael apart, Kirk Douglas is survived by his second wife Anne, and two other sons, Joel and Peter.

An official announcement over who gets the balance $11 million is still awaited.

