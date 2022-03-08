Kirron Kher wishes her ‘love’ a very happy birthday, son Sikander says thank you dad

Yesterday actor Anupam Kher celebrated his 67th birthday. The actor set fitness goals for all 60 plus year olds with a picture of his fit physique on his social media handles.

His actor politician wife Kirron Kher also took to social media to wish her husband a very happy birthday. She shared a picture of the two of them and wrote, “Happy birthday Kher Saab! I wish you good health and all that your heart desires!!! Thank you for everything, always! To you looking younger with every passing year.”

Her son, Sikander Kher also shared a heartwarming post for his step-dad. He wished him good health and wished that Anupam would get everything his heart desired. He added that he was thankful for everything and cheered him on saying “To you looking younger with every passing year.. Love you Dad”.

Anupam Kher himself shared a self portrait of his fit body and wrote about all that he wants to accomplish this year.

For his posts and the posts from his wife and son, thousands of wishes poured in from fans. Actor Hrithik Roshan was awed by Anupam’s fitness. Actors Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff, who have worked on several movies with the veteran actor also sent warm wishes on his birthday.

Anupam Kher’s brother Raju Kher also shared monochrome pictures of the two brothers standing arm in arm. The post he shared was as warm as the picture. He wished that his brother be blessed and get whatever he wants. He added that he was so proud of Anupam and that he continued to make him prouder every day.

Anupam Kher started his career playing a 65-year old father and the actor shared on his social media that at 67 he is working towards his dream of taking his fitness seriously and working on looking and feeling like he is the best version of himself.