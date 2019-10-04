Kirsten Dunst to substitute Elizabeth Moss in ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Kirsten Dunst looks all set to replace Elisabeth Moss in Oscar-winner Jane Campion’s “The Power Of The Dog”, starring Benedict Cumberbatch’s

Dunst is in final negotiations to join Cumberbatch in Campion’s new project, reports variety.com.

Moss was forced to drop out of the movie owing to scheduling conflicts with her series “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Netflix has acquired the project from See-Saw Films’ inhouse sales arm, Cross City Films. It is slated to release in 2021 on the streaming platform and also in theatres.

The project has been adapted from the 1967 Thomas Savage novel of the same name. It follows two wealthy brothers with opposite traits.

Paul Dano portrays a man who is attentive and gentle while his brother, played by Cumberbatch, is brilliant and cruel. They are joint owners of the biggest ranch in Montana Valley. When Dano’s character secretly marries a local widow (role pitched to Dunst), Cumberbatch wages a sadistic war to destroy her by using her son as a pawn.

See-Saw Films and Big Shell Films/Max Films Production have backed the movie in association with Brightstar and BBC Films. The project has been developed with BBC Films.

At the moment, Dunst is getting rave reviews for her new black comedy series “On Becoming A God In Central Florida”, which is about a minimum-wage water park employee in 1990s Florida who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM). The show was recently renewed for a second season.

