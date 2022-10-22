ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kirti Kulhari feels playing single mother in ‘Four More Shots Please!’ is relatable

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kirti Kulhari, who is currently enjoying the response to the recently released third season of her International Emmy-nominated streaming show, ‘Four More Shots Please’, shared some interesting anecdotes about her character Anjana from the series.

Talking about the relatable factors of her character, she said: “In terms of story, of course, everything that’s a part of Anajna’s life is something that I have to play with full conviction. What part of my role people most relate to is playing a single mom. When you don’t have a male partner, yet single-handedly manage to bring up your child, those challenges have been very relatable to people.”

The series tells stories of four women, Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Damini (Sayani Gupta), and Umang (Bani J) as they make their way around with their perfectly imperfect lives.

Asked if she feels the pressure with the new seasons of living upto the audience expectations, Kirti further mentioned: “Yes. We do feel the pressure. The pressure to do better in season 3 than season 1 and 2 and keep the audience hooked to it.”

“But more than the pressures, it’s our excitement to come together. The confidence we have now on the show seeing the attachment of fans towards the show. The loyal fan base. Right now there’s a lot of excitement as the show returns after two years”, she added.

‘Four More Shots Please!’ also stars Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, Samir Kochhar, Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles, and is available to stream on Prime Video.

20221022-175404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Allu Arjun thanks Rajamouli for encouragement for ‘Pushpa’

    Payal Ghosh on suspected ‘acid attack’: It’s all planned (Ld)

    Baby Jeh is six months old, Kareena shares his pic with...

    Madhavan, Surveen Chawla pair up for ‘Decoupled’