Tamil film director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, who is also the daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Sunday put out a video to lend support to the Greater Chennai Corporation’s efforts to make public toilets in the city reusable again.

Kiruthiga, who took to Twitter to post the video, wrote on her timeline, “This is my toilet tale, what’s yours? Share your toilet story and Join the International Toilet Festival Chennai on 2nd and 3rd April 2022 at Santhome Higher Secondary School, Mylapore to celebrate toilets through the toilet museum, an exciting brown box, toilet expo! #OnceinaLOO”

In the video she shared, Kiruthiga says, “I am Kiruthika Udhayanidhi. I am going to share my toilet story with you today. I like to travel right from the time I was a kid. I have gone on several road trips with my parents. Although travelling is a good experience, a bad experience that everybody has had is using toilets (when travelling).

“None of us ever go even near a public toilet. There have been instances when I have had to knock on stranger’s homes to request permission to use their toilets. So, to find a solution to this problem, an event called Mapathon is taking place at the Santhome High School on April 2 and 3. This is an awareness event that is being conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation with certain other entities. This is a toilet expo with a lot of people and volunteers taking part.

“They will be mapping all the public toilets in Chennai. Ideas on ways to make public toilets usable again will be discussed. Discussions on how to make this happen in a collective, responsible and accountable manner will be held.”

Stating that all of them were welcome to attend, the filmmaker urged people to share their toilet stories with the hash tag #OnceInALoo on their Instagram and Twitter accounts. “The more awareness we create the more we stand to benefit,” she said.

