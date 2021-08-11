Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait has called for a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar on September 5 to firm up their protest against the three contentious farm laws.

The Mahapanchayat will take place on the GIC grounds and farmer leaders from various states will participate in it, he said.

BKU workers are visiting all the villages to invite farmers and make them aware of the ‘black’ laws.

The Mahapanchayat will be held under the aegis of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha — the umbrella body of various farm unions – which has been protesting at the Delhi borders for nearly nine months.

Talking to reporters, Tikait said, “We do not want any confrontation with this government. They have tried to destroy the reputation of farmers.

“We are still willing to talk, but our demands are the same as before – repeal the farm laws and give proper price to farmers for the produce.”

Sources in the BKU said that plans were on to intensify the agitation, ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, scheduled for early next year.

The participation of farmers and BKU supporters from these states is also expected to increase in the coming weeks. Political leaders will not be invited but it is believed that ‘those leaders who are also farmers can join in’.

The BJP is also set to hold mega kisan panchayats and launch farmer outreach drives this month in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP hopes to mobilise farmers in its support, especially in western Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP aims to spread awareness about the work done by the central and state governments for the farmers. The BJP will also organise a ‘Kisan Chaupal’ in western Uttar Pradesh.

–IANS

amita/in