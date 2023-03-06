INDIA

Kishan Reddy announces Rs 2 lakh for family of child mauled to death by stray dogs

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of a four-year-old boy who was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad last month.

He visited the residence of Pradeep at Erukula Basti, in Amberpet and consoled his parents.

Kishan Reddy, who is Member of Parliament from Secunderabad constituency, extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh from his salary and another Rs 1 lakh on behalf of BJP corporators.

He also announced that he will take care of the expenses for education of Pradeep’s sister.

He urged the Telangana government to bring in necessary amendments to the current policies for a holistic approach to combat growing menace of stray dogs, including shifting of dog sterilisation centers to low population density areas.

Kishan Reddy blamed the negligence of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the unfortunate death of the child.

The heart-wrenching incident occurred on February 19 in a car servicing centre where the boy’s father Gangadhar was working as watchman.

