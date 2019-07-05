Kishan Reddy predicts ‘political tremors’ in Telugu states

Vijayawada, July 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday predicted ‘political tremors’ in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) membership programme in Vijayawada, he said both the Telugu states would see many changes over the next two years.

The Central minister claimed that BJP is the only alternative in both the states.

His remarks came a day after BJP national President Amit Shah said that Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala will become party’s strongholds in near future.

Kishan Reddy, who is a member of the Lok Sabha from Telangana, said he would extensively visit both the states.

The Central minister said BJP would work for the development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Pointing that the Budget 2019-20 which was announced in the Parliament on Friday has allotted more funds for infrastructure, he said the Centre would provide all the required funds for the Polavaram project.

Stating that a stable government was formed at the Centre for a second consecutive term, he said it was working to further enhance the image of the country in the international community.

He exuded confidence that the Centre would fulfil all the requirements of Andhra Pradesh and that the government is committed to its development.

–IANS

ms/mag/