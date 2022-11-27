INDIA

Kishan Reddy undertakes padyatra in Secunderabad

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday undertook padyatra in his Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The minister along with his supporters walked through different localities in Addagutta division and interacted with people.

Kishan Reddy enquired about the problems faced by the people and assured to address the same. People in some localities submitted representations to him about various problems faced by them.

“It’s always heartwarming to interact and have candid conversation with my constituents,” tweeted the BJP leader.

The union minister, during his padyatra, explained to people various schemes being implemented by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He also highlighted the “failures” of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state.

He covered areas like Addagutta, Tukaram Gate, Tarnaka, Lalapet and Mettuguda. Local residents brought to his notice problems relating to drainage, drinking water and roads.

Some residents also urged the minister to intervene and sanction them houses under the double bedroom housing scheme of the state government.

