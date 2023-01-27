ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kishwer Merchant: I ditched my usual glamorous look for ‘Dear Ishq’

Actress Kishwer Merchant has said that for her upcoming OTT show ‘Dear Ishq’ she ditched her glamorous avatar and wore cotton sarees for her character.

Talking about her character and look, Kishwer Merchant said, “My character is the owner of a publication house and obviously she has read so much and has a lot of experience, so she has a strong persona and vibe! To slip into this stern and dynamic character, I ditched my usual glamorous look and I have worn cotton sarees for the character.”

‘Dear Ishq’, set against the backdrop of an Indian publishing house, brings to the masses a tale of love, a journey with complex emotions, and at the crux of it, a story of two completely opposite personalities, who walk this simple journey of life, unknowingly falling for each other.

Directed by Atif Khan and Produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, the show recently aired on January 26, 2023, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230127-165603

