Ahead of its release on Friday, the theatrical film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead, had its premiere at a five star property in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area.

The event was attended by the likes of playback singer Palak Muchhal, who was once offered a role in the film by Salman but she couldn’t take it up due to familial resistance.

The mother-daughter duo of Shweta and Palak Tiwari also attended the premiere. Palak stars in the film among an ensemble cast of Tej Sapru, Bhumika Chawla, the film’s female lead – Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill, all of whom attended the premiere along with Bhaijaan – Salman Khan.

Others who were seen at the event were Iulia Vantur, Salman’s old friend Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman in ‘Kick’.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who recently delivered the Marathi hit film ‘Ved’ also attended the event.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was earlier titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and is a remake of Tamil film ‘Veeram,’ which director Farhad Samji initially wanted to remake into ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ but that didn’t materialise. So, the Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ was adapted from the Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda’ which itself was inspired by South Korean film ‘A Dirty Carnival’.

Trade experts have said that the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will open between Rs 14 crore and Rs 18 crore. For Salman Khan standards, the opening seems to be on quite a lower side. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel told IANS: “The film will collect up to Rs 18 crore on its opening day but from Monday, the film will see a downward spiral in its collection.”

The film has booked 4,500 screens across India for the release, Sumit shared with IANS.

However, despite an ensemble cast and Salman in the headline, the film would suffer because of its practically non-existent script. While the film may wrap up below Rs 100 crore, it will have far-reaching repercussions on Salman’s other films in the pipeline, mainly his next big ticket release, YRF’s ‘Tiger 3’.

‘Tiger’ is a brand in itself, but it might face the heat because of the audience perception after ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. No doubt ‘Tiger 3’ will get a solid opening but it won’t have as huge collections as ‘Pathaan’ to boast of.

While the Hindi film industry just recovered courtesy films like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Bholaa’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, from the trauma induced by the ticket window last year and started walking again on its wobbly feet, it will be interesting to see how the success or failure of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ reflects on Bollywood.

20230421-141201