‘Kisika Bhai…’ helmer Farhad Samji says commercial films are tough nut to crack

Director Farhad Samji, whose masala entertainer ‘Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan’ starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead released on Friday, feels that commercial films are one of the toughest genres to crack.

The director is in a way right as mass films cater to a broad market and demographics, and as a wiseman once said, “It’s not easy to keep everyone happy.”

The director feels that mainstream films can be a very good tool to send out a larger message in the interest of the society.

The director told IANS, “I believe that commercial films have the potential to tell meaningful stories and entertain audiences at the same time. It’s all about finding the right balance between entertainment and substance.”

The director also heaped praise on his actor as he feels that Salman commands a colossal following.

He shared, “Salman Khan is a superstar with a deep connection to the masses. He has a unique understanding of what appeals to the audience and how to connect with them. It’s always a great learning experience to work with him because he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Together, we collaborate to create a film that not only entertains but also resonates with the audience on a deeper level. As a director, my job is to create a film that appeals to a wide range of audiences.”

Admitting the struggle to keep films fresh and massy, he added, “Commercial films are one of the toughest genres to crack, but I believe that they have the power to entertain and inspire. It’s all about telling a good story and delivering it in a way that resonates with people.”

