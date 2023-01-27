INDIA

‘Kissa kursi ka’ at R-Day function in Lucknow

It was a ‘Kissa Kursi Ka’ that played out in Lucknow prior to the Republic Day parade.

Former minister Mohsin Raza arrived on the dais, following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The adjacent seat was occupied by minister Danish Azad Ansari, who stood up to greet the chief minister.

Mohsin Raza pushed the minister to another seat and occupied his seat in the front row.

Danish Ansari hesitated for a moment but realizing the sensitivity of the occasion, he quietly moved away to the next seat.

It was only later that a video clip of the incident went viral and Raza’s behaviour was criticised, both within the BJP and outside it.

