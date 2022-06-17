‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff series based around Jon Snow is in early development.

According to ‘Variety’, actor Kit Harington is attached to reprise his role as the fan-favourite hero in the live-action show, which would take place after the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ — potentially opening up what many thought was an iron-clad ending to the wildly popular series.

In the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’, Snow realised his true identity and that he could be an heir to the Iron Throne.

The series concluded with his exile from Westeros as he rides into the Haunted Forest with Ghost and the Wildlings to begin a new life, reports ‘Variety’.

Since the potential Jon Snow sequel series would take place after the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’, it’s possible that familiar characters — such as his half-siblings Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) — could show their faces.

HBO’s upcoming spinoff aHouse of the Dragon’, which is set 200 years before the original series, premieres on Aug. 21. Other “Game of Thrones” spinoffs in development include ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’, ‘10,000 Ships’, ‘9 Voyages’, Flea Bottom’ and an animated series.

Harington was nominated for two Emmys, in supporting actor and lead actor in a drama series, during his time on ‘Game of Thrones’.

After the series ended in 2019, Harington has starred in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ as Dane Whitman, appeared in an episode of Amazon’s ‘Modern Love’ and headlined Shakespeare’s ‘Henry V’ at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

