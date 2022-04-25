Hosts Jain University claimed four gold medals in the swimming pool and jumped to the top spot in the medals table after the second day of competitions at the Khelo India University Games 2021 here on Monday.

The swimming events also saw five new KIUG records, with Jain University’s Srihari Nataraj recording the best performance late in the day.

Nataraj, won gold in the 50m freestyle in a time of 23.23 seconds, breaking Mihir Ambre’s record (23.78) from the previous edition in style. This was also his fastest time in an individual race in the event. Nataraj’s win added gloss to a dominant performance from the hosts in the pool.

At the end of day 2, 17 universities have already won a gold and as many as 41 have marked their presence on the medals table.

The action started in the pool with 10 medals up for grabs. The first went gold to Shubham Dhaygude of Savitribai Phule Pune University in the Men’s 400m freestyle.

Hosts Jain University then took over the task of winning gold medals.

First up was Siva Sridhar who won not just gold, but also in the process set a new KIUG record time of 2:05.43 in the 200m Individual Medley. Siva repeated this win-record double in the 100m backstroke later in the day.

The hosts’ swimming team is expected to win a bulk of medals at the games.

In the day’s final event in the pool, Shivaji University’s Rujuta Khade broke yet another KIUG record in the women’s 50m freestyle, with a time of 27.38. She broke Sadhvi Dhuri’s mark from Bhubaneshwar by nearly six-tenths of a second. Shivaji University sits in second place on the medal table with three golds, one silver and one bronze.

Punjabi University, the overall winners at the KIUG 2020, won their first gold of this edition, via Ishneet Aulakh in the women’s 25m individual pistol. Aulakh and her team were beaten to silver in the team event by their state rivals Panjab University.

Following Komal Kohar’s win on Sunday, Maharshi Dayanand University logged another gold in women’s weightlifting – Sneha winning the 59kg class.

Juturi Koteswara Rao registered Krishna University’s first-ever gold at the games in the women’s 73kg class. Rao had won silver in the women’s 67kg at the last edition.

Earlier in the day, Bharathiar University scored a massive upset in the women’s volleyball semi-finals, toppling SRM University (bronze medallist in the All India Inter-University Championships 2021) 3-0. Bharathiar will face state rivals SRM University in the final on Wednesday. The latter are the defending All India Inter-University Championships 2021.

