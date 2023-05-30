Local favourite Tanya Chaudhary of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut, hurled the hammer to a distance of 60.61 meters to set a Games record in the hammer throw final in the 3rd Khelo Indian University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Tuesday.

The first week of competitions saw only two records tumble, but competition day eight saw triple that number of Games broken on Tuesday.

Also on the day, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (deemed University), Bhubaneshwar, made the most impressive move up the medal standings, winning as many as four of the 17 gold medals on offer in Track and Field, at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) in Lucknow.

In other important results of the day, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) won the women’s tennis gold with a 2-0 win over Osmania University. SPPU also had a good day with two gold medals besides minor medals.

The men’s tennis final though went the distance with Anna University (AU) at the end emerging 2-1 winners over Bharthiar University, Coimbatore in an all-South clash. The bronze in women’s tennis went to Jain University while Gujarat University (GU) bagged the men’s tennis bronze as the discipline concluded at the EkanaSportz City complex in Lucknow.

The field hockey final line-ups were also decided on Tuesday. The men’s competition will culminate in a blockbuster all-Punjab clash as Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar take on Punjabi University, Patiala on Thursday (June 1) at the GGSSC Hockey stadium.

Both took contrasting routes to the final however, with the former slugging it out in a shoot-out in the end to win 5-5 (4-2) over Sambalpur University while the latter dished out a 7-1 pasting of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur.

The women’s hockey final will see a clash between Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, who were 2-1 semifinal winners over Mysore University, and ITM, Gwalior. Gwalior defeated Punjabi University, Patiala 3-1 in the second women’s semis.

Four gold decided in shooting, weightlifting

Both Shooting, going on at the Dr.Karni Singh Shooting range in Delhi, and Weightlifting, which began Tuesday at the Gautambuddh (GB) University hall in Greater Noida, experienced a four-gold day.

While GNDU picked up two of the four gold medals in Shooting through the 10m Air Pistol Women’s Team of Devanshi Dhama, Khushi Tomar and Devanxhi and Arjun Thakur in the Men’s Skeet competition.

The Weightlifting medals were given out in the 45 and 49kg women’s categories and the 55 and 61kg men’s categories. Anjali Patel lifted a total of 149kg (67kg snatch+82kg clean and jerk) to win gold in the women’s 45kg for Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi, Gyanashwari Yadav won the women’s 49kg gold for Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya by lifting a total of 173kg.

Punjabi University in archery finals

Carrying on their overall good performance at the Games, Punjabi University, Patiala, made as many as three of the six finals in the Compound Archery category after their archers won their respective semifinals on Tuesday at the B.B.D. University Cricket ground in the state capital.

Guru Kashi University (GKU) and GNDU also made two finals each which will be played on June 1. For Punjabi University, their Compound Men’s team defeated CCSU 233-227 in their semis clash while their women’s team got the better of GKU 231-223.

Then Aman Saini defeated Ritik Sharma of GNDU 149-145 in the men’s individual semis to take his spot in the Men’s individual final against Rishabh Yadav of the University of Delhi, who defeated Deepak Kumar of Nagpur University 148-142, to make the title round.

