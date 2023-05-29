Star swimmer Siva Sridhar bagged two more individual gold medals as he powered Jain University to the top of the medal tally on the final day of the swimming competitions at the Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh.

With seven individual gold and two silver medals, and 1 bronze medal and a Team gold, Siva is the most decorated athlete of this edition of the Khelo India University Games so far and his powerful performance was instrumental in ensuring that Jain University’s men’s and women swimming teams walked away as the champion of the pool.

The boxing competitions began on Monday at the SVSP Sports Complex Gautam Buddha Nagar.

In the 45-48 KG category quarterfinals, Swasti Arya of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) beat Lovely Professional University’s (LPU) Anisha 4-0 to advance to the semifinals while in the other quarterfinal, Guru Nanak Dev University’s (GNDU) Gitika defeated Janhavi Churi of University of Madras (UOM).

In the 48-50 KG category, LPU’s Tamanna and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University’s Manasi Sharma advanced to the semifinals, defeating Somwati and Anchal Singh with identical scores of 5-0 respectively. A total of 24 bouts each are to be played in the two-day quarterfinal stage.

On the final day of the swimming competitions at the SVSP Sports complex in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Jain University’s Siva Sridhar added two more gold medals to his kitty in the Men’s 50 M backstroke (27.30) and Men’s 100 M freestyle (52.76) events taking his individual gold tally to seven in this edition of the Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh.

Pratyasha Ray (31.99) from Utkal University clinched the gold in the Women’s 50 M backstroke event while Shrungi Bandekar of Jain University walked away with the gold medals in Women’s 100 M freestyle (1:01.51) and 200 M Medley (2:31.02).

The University of Delhi Institution of Eminence’s Anurag Singh (8:44.54) won the Gold in the Men’s 800 M Freestyle event. Danush Suresh (1;03.98) of Saveetha Institute of Medical & Technical Sciences and Chahat Arora (1:17.36) of Panjab University won the gold in the men’s and women’s 100 M breaststroke events.

Abhidnya Ashok Patil of Bhartiya Vidyapeeth University, made her Khelo India University Games debut in style by clinching the gold medal in the women’s 25 M Pistol event with a total score of 30 while Niveditha Veloor Nair of Bharathiar University, Tamil Nadu walked with the Silver medal with 29 points.

Maa Shakabhari University’s Neha won the bronze medal with a score of 25 after a shoot-off with Olympian and India International Manu Bhaker.

The Panjab University team of Manu Bhaker, Gauri Sheoran and Milan Godara won gold in the Women’s 25 M Pistol category while the Savitribai Phule Pune University team of Varidhi Goray, Shreya Badade and Meghna Narke won the silver medal. Devanshi Dhama, Medha Rathore and Himanshi from Guru Nanak Dev University won the bronze medal in this category.

In the men’s 10 M Air Pistol event. Indira Gandhi University’s Kamaljeet shot brilliantly with two near-perfect shots of 10.9 to overpower a strong competitive field to walk away with the gold medal.

Kamaljeet scored a total of 242.1, while silver medalist and India international Sarabjot Singh of Panjab University shot a total of 239.1. Delhi University Sports Council’s Sahil Choudhary, with a total score of 216.9, won the bronze medal.

In the Men’s 10 M Air Pistol Team event, Panjab University’s Aditya Marla, Sarabjot Singh and Udhayveer Sidhu won the gold medal while Maharshi Dayanand University’s Hardeep Singh Gill, Shubham and Shubham Bisla won the silver. Devansh Gupta, Sahil Choudhary and Varun Dubey of Delhi University Sports Council won the bronze medal.

