Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Anna University, Chennai claimed gold medals in men’s and women’s team events at the Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022 in Ekana International Tennis Stadium.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) conquered their final quest with a 2-0 victory over defending champions Osmania University to clinch their first gold medal in the women’s tennis event.

Meanwhile, women tennis players of Jain University outdid the University of Madras 2-0 to clinch the bronze medal

Defending champions Anna University had to sweat it out against Bharthiar University as it went to a decider doubles where ultimately they pulled off a win in the super tiebreak.

For the bronze medal as well it was a nail-biting finish for Gujarat University as they overcame Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (Deemed to be University) (KIIT) by 2-1

Final results:

Women’s gold medal match

SPPU beat Osmania University 2-0 — Pooja Ingle (SPPU) beat Omna Yadav (Osmania University) 6-2, 6-2; Bela Tamhankar (SPPU) beat Aditi Are ( Osmania) 7-5,7-5

Bronze medal match

Jain University beat University of Madras 2-1 (Sravya Shivani Chilakalpudi (Jain University) bt Sai Dia Balaji (University of Madras) 6-0, 6-1; Prathiba Narayan Prasad (Jain University) bt Ananya Sr (University of Madra) 6-4, 7-5)

Men’s gold medal match

Anna University beat Bharthiar University 2-1 (Lohithaksha Bathrinath (Anna University) beat Boopathy Sakthivel (Bharthiar University) 6-0,6-0; Kiruthik Kalyaan (Bharathiar University) beat Sidharth Arya K.S (Anna University) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3; Lohithaksha Bathrinath/Sidharth Arya K S (Anna University) beat Boopathy Sakthivel/ Rishi Krishna (Bharthiar University) 2-6, 6-4, 10-3

Men’s bronze medal match

Gujarat University beat KIIT 2-1 (Kabir Hans (KIIT) beat Rudra Himendu BHATT (Gujarat University) 6-1,6-3; Mohit A Bondre (Gujarat University) beat Aditya Satpathy (KIIT) 6-4,6-1; Mohit A Bondre/Rudra Himendu Bhatt beat Kabir Hans/Aditya Satpathy 0-6,7-5, 10-8.

