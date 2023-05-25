INDIASPORTS

KIUG 2022: TOPS development archer Aditya Chaudhary gears up to showcase his skills

Tops Development recurve archer Aditya Chaudhary, who will represent Lovely Professional University, is all geared up to showcase his skills in the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2022, being held for the first time in Uttar Pradesh.

Aditya, partnering with Diksha Nayak, won a bronze medal in the Recurve Mixed Team event in the last edition of KIUG held in Bangalore and is now aiming to change the colour of his medal this year.

He has also participated in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Pune and Panchkula.

Aditya became a TOPS Development athlete in 2022. At 20, he has gained exposure to national and international events.

“In 2022, I won a silver medal in the Junior National Championship. Prior to that, in the Junior National Championship held in Dehradun, I won a gold medal and a bronze medal. The gold medal was in the team event, and the bronze in the individual event,” he mentioned.

In the World Youth Championship held in Poland in 2021, he won team gold. Similarly, in 2021, he participated in the World Championship held in the USA. He didn’t win a medal there. In 2022, he competed in the World Cup Stage 4, which took place in Colombia but couldn’t secure a medal.

The youngster believes that the KIUG provides upcoming athletes with international exposure as “SAI venues are built on the lines of international venues, which help new athletes feel more comfortable when they start competing at the international level.”

