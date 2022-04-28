INDIASPORTS

KIUG basketball: Panjab University beat Jamia Milia 85-84 in a thriller to clinch gold

NewsWire
0
0

A basket five seconds before the hooter helped Panjab University edged out Jamia Milia Islamia a victory by a wafer-thin margin, 85-84 in the final to clinch gold medal in men’s basketball at Khelo India University Games here on Thursday.

The showdown between long-time rivals Panjab University and Jamia Milia Islamia University, New Delhi (JMI University) in the men’s basketball final put on a spectacle befitting the occasion. After being ahead in the contest from tipoff to nearly the sound of the last buzzer, Jamia lost the match as Panjab came back strongly in the final quarter.

Panjab University sparked off wild celebrations at full time as they took the decisive lead in the final with four seconds to spare in the last quarter.

After clinching the coveted gold medal, Panjab University captain and Indian national basketball team Point Guard Sahaij Sekhon said, “We are thrilled to win the gold medal amongst the best University teams from all over the country. This was a special final, and the credit goes to the whole team and coaching staff because we never gave up despite trailing in the game throughout. Jamia (Milia Islamia) University played a great final too, but we are happy to get one over them because our objective was to prove that we are the best University Team in India, and now we have done that.”

Being the only National Team regular in the men’s basketball draw, Sahaij stated that he has been impressed by the individual talent at the Khelo India University Games 2021. He said, “There are a lot of high calibre players here, and even national team coach Veselin Matic is here to scout for some good young players. I am sure he would have seen some players who have caught his eye.”

JMI University vice-captain Akshay Adhana cut a disolute figure after the loss, although the 6-feet-tall Point Guard could have laid a claim to being the final’s MVP for his performance on both ends of the court.

20220428-174401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian Embassy in Ukraine temporarily shifted to Poland

    India successfully tests indigenous anti-tank guided missile

    Air pollution: NCR state officials meet ahead of SC hearing

    Woman held for stealing bags at Delhi Metro stations