Former England captain Michael Vaughan has unearthed perhaps one of the best stat of the ongoing three-Test series between England and New Zealand, with the cricketer-turned-commentator pointing out that the tourists have bowled just two overs of spin in the last two innings — the second innings at Lord’s and the first innings at Nottingham.

Despite only utilising their pace bowlers — barring just two overs — New Zealand lost the first Test by five wickets and have allowed the hosts to come back strongly following their mammoth 553 in the first innings of the second Test at Nottingham.

At stumps on the third day on Sunday, riding on an unbeaten century from Joe Root and Ollie Pope, England had reduced the lead to just 80 runs at 473.

Vaughan pointed out at stumps on Day 3 on Sunday that New Zealand had got just seven host team wickets in the last two England innings, indicating how strongly the Ben Stokes-led side have fought back from the brink of disaster in the two Tests.

“New Zealand have got 7 wkts across the last 2 England innings and been hit for over 500 (runs)… they have bowled 2 overs of Spin (multiple exclamation marks),” tweeted Vaughan on Sunday.

Those two overs were bowled by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel in the second innings of the first Test. He conceded 22 runs and went wicket-less.

At the start of Day 4 of the Nottingham Test on Monday, England had further reduced the first innings lead just 37 runs at 516/6.

And despite the fact the high-scoring Test looking headed for a draw, Vaughan felt the next two days would be exciting.

“I have a feeling this last 2 days are going to be exciting… #OnOn #ENGvNZ,” tweeted Vaughan early on Monday.

20220613-160606