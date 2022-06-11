The Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula, Haryana has proved a happy hunting ground for weightlifters as 17 of them qualified for international competitions from the event.

A total of 17 young and promising weightlifters have been selected from the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 to compete at the upcoming Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2022, scheduled in Tashkent from July 15 to 26.

The event also saw a slew of national records in weightlifting competitions.

L. Dhanush from Tamil Nadu created a national record in Men’s 49kg in Men’s Snatch by lifting 88 kg,

Gyaneshwari Yadav from Chhattisgarh created an NR in the snatch category by lifting 76 Kg in the 49kg weight category. He also set a national record in the Overall Total with an aggregate of 164Kg.

Harshada Garud from Maharashtra also came up with a record-breaking performance as she set a new NR in Women’s 45kg with a total of 152 kg. She heaved 69kg in snatch and in clean & jerk lifted 83kg.

M. Martina Devi created a new youth national record in the snatch category of +81 weight class.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) will be sending a total of 30 weightlifters for the Tashkent meet, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed on Saturday.

The players selected in the Youth Boys category for Asian Youth and Junior Championship 2022 are L Dhanush (49 kg); Golom Tinku (61 kg), Vishavjeet Singh (81 kg), Vedant Chaudhary (89 kg).

In the Youth Girls section, Soumya Sunil Dalvi (45 kg), C. Harshika (64 kg_, Jyoti Yadav (76 kg), Amritha P. Suni (81 kg), Y. Chaitna Kumari (81 kg), M. Martina Devi (+81 kg) were selected.

In the Junior Men section, Valluri Ajaya Babu, gold medallist KIYG 2021 got the nod in 81 kg.

In the junior women’s section, Harshada Sharad Garud, another gold medallist in KIYG 2021, made the team in the 45 kg class while Anjali Patel (45 kg), V. Rithika (49 kg), S. Pallavi (64 kg), Jyoti Yadav (76 kg), Sri Lakshmi (81 kg) were the others that were picked for the international event.

