INDIASPORTS

KIYG 2021: Grapplers carry Haryana past Maharashtra in overall standings

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana embarked on a gold collection spree, winning four gold in wrestling, to sprint past Maharashtra in the Khelo India Youth Games here on Monday.

Underlining their ascendancy on the wrestling mat, their grapplers added four more gold to fatten their medal count to an impressive 16 gold, 8 silver, and 16 bronze. This included a couple of crucial gold in weightlifting and one each in shooting, yoga, cycling, and gatka.

Defending champions Maharashtra, who had taken the lead on Day 1, are in second place with 13 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze at the time of writing this report.

Manipur, who collected six gold in thang-ta over two days, were third after picking an additional gold in cycling.

Jammu and Kashmir created a stir by winning their first gold in the traditional martial art discipline, with Sumit getting the better of Madhya Pradesh’s Ashish in the Phunaba Anishuba 60kg category.

Wrestlers from Haryana have expectedly been in devastating form on home turf. They had bagged all five gold on the opening day of the competition and seemed set for another clean sweep on Day 2, especially with two of the five final bouts being all-Haryana affairs.

But Chandigarh’s Yashveer Malik had other plans. Displaying strong defensive skills, he defeated Nishant 6-2 in the Greco Roman 65kg final.

It all began with Suraj defeating Maharashtra’s Vishwajit More by technical superiority. Ravinder too came up against a tough opponent in Maharashtra’s Ajay Kapade in the freestyle 60kg final. But he kept his cool under pressure for an 11-8 victory.

In the weightlifting arena, Bengai Tani opened Arunachal Pradesh’s gold medal account with a total lift of 264 kg in the boys’ 67 kg weight category. Tamil Nadu’s T. Madhavan (boys’ 61 kg) and Haryana’s Usha (girls’ 55kg) were among the podium toppers in their respective weight categories.

20220606-194002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K takes measures to flatten rising Covid graph

    J&K sees 3,023 new cases, 30 deaths as Covid situation worsens

    Heavy rains lash Kerala as all 14 districts issue alert

    BJP demands CBI probe into purchase of buses by DTC