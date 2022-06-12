INDIASPORTS

KIYG 2021: Haryana’s Riddi, Maharashtra’s Aditi Swami bag archery gold to keep title race evenly poised

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana’s Riddhi and Rajasthan’s Kapish Singh came from behind to clinch the girls’ and boys’ recurve archery gold respectively while Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh shared the spoils in compound archery on the penultimate day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 here on Sunday.

With, both, the hosts and the defending champions, winning one title each, Maharashtra held on to their solitary gold lead, with a total of 38 gold, 35 silver and 29 gold while Haryana have 37 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze.

Tamil Nadu girls clinched the football gold with a 2-0 win over Jharkhand, with Shanmuga Priya and Shanmugapriya, two girls with the same name, scoring a goal each.

The main attraction of the morning session on Sunday was the archery action at Panjab University with all four gold medals at stake.

The two recurve summit clashes were contested between state-mates. In a repeat of last edition’s final, Haryana’s Riddhi fought back from 2-4 down to beat Tamanna 6-4 and avenge the loss in Guwahati.

In the boy’s final, Singh lost the opening set but stormed back in style to beat Ajay Nagarwal 7-3.

Maharashtra had a chance to extend their lead at the top with their compound archers reaching the final in both the girls and boys category.

Aditi Swami gave them the perfect start with a convincing 144-137 win over Punjab’s Avneet Kaur. However, Parth Korde went down to Andhra Pradesh’s Kunderu Venkatadri 144-143, handing Maharashtra just one gold.

Twelve-year-old Madala Surya Hamsini bagged the bronze medal.

20220612-145402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nupur Sharma hate remarks: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai,...

    AAP promises free electricity within 24 hrs of coming to power...

    Odisha poll body enhances spending limit of candidates for urban election

    BJP protest with slain leader’s body near CM’s residence sparks tension