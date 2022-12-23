Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Madhya Pradesh won their respective matches on Day 3 of the qualifiers of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Mens Under 18), here on Friday.

The first match of the day saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey register a 6-1 win against Manipur Hockey in Pool A. Manoj Yadav (6′, 26′, 45′, 47′) was on top of his game, scoring four goals in the match. Ajeet Yadav (53′, 59′) also struck a brace to contribute to Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s victory. Silheiba Lisham (56′) scored the only goal for Manipur Hockey.

Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 6-0 in the second match of the day in Pool A. Paramvir Singh (13′, 23′) scored a two, while Gurpreet Singh (6′), Rishav (16′), Kawal Singh (49′) and Surinder Singh (51′) netted a goal each to complete a comfortable victory for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the third Pool A match of the day, Hockey Haryana played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Hockey Punjab. Both teams went toe to toe against each other with no one able to break the deadlock in the first quarter.

Amandeep (22′) and Captain Toshant (24′) scored a goal each in the second quarter to give Hockey Haryana the lead. Hockey Punjab, however, came back strongly in the second half as Dilraj Singh (38′, 55′) netted a brace.

The Pool B clash between Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Arunachal was forfeited in favour of Hockey Jharkhand.

The second Pool B match between Hockey Association Of Odisha and Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey was forfeited in favour of Hockey Association Of Odisha.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Bihar by a big margin of 8-0 in Pool B. Ali Ahmad (4′, 10′, 30′, 54′) led the charge for Hockey Madhya Pradesh with four goals of his own, while Mohammed Dad (12′, 18′) and Shreyas Dhupe (48′, 55′) also contributed to the handsome victory.

