Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Haryana and the Hockey Association Of Odisha were on top form as they won their respective matches on day five of the Qualifiers — Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Men’s Under 18) here.

Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Chandigarh have qualified for the Quarter-Finals from Pool A, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Bihar have qualified for the last eight from Pool B.

In the first match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Punjab 3-2 in Pool A. Shahrukh Ali (21′, 55′) led the charge for the winning team, scoring a brace while Manoj Yadav (54′) also found the back of the net for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. For Hockey Punjab, it was Harpreet Singh (13′, 42′) who made it to the scoresheet.

Manipur Hockey registered a 6-2 win against Hockey Andhra Pradesh in the second Pool A match of the day. Thokchom Singh (44′, 50′) struck a brace for Manipur Hockey, while Silheiba Lisham (5′), Sorokhaibam Singh (26′), Suresh Adhikarimayum (40′), Thounaojam Luwang (48′) scored to contribute to the team’s handsome victory. Captain Madarasu Prasad (10′) and Kovuru Sai (45′) scored the goals for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In the third Pool A match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Chandigarh 3-1 in a close contest. Roshan (28′, 32′) scored two goals for Hockey Haryana. Amandeep (11′) also got himself on the scoresheet for the winning side. The lone goal for Hockey Chandigarh was scored by Gurpreet Singh (30′) in the second quarter.

The first Pool B match of the day between Hockey Jharkhand and Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey was forfeited in favour of Hockey Jharkhand.

Hockey Association Of Odisha defeated Hockey Bihar 7-2 in the second Pool B match of the day. Anmol Ekka (4′, 26′) was on top of his form in the match, scoring two goals for the winning team. Rosan Kujur (23′), Paulus Lakra (31′), Deepak Minz (36′), Aryan Xess (47′) and Captain Jasman Munda (58′) scored a goal each to round off the win. For Hockey Bihar, it was Bhavuk (49′) and Ravi (56′) who struck.

The Pool B clash between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Arunachal was forfeited in favour of Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

20221226-231002