The semi finals of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Mens Under 18) Qualifiers came to a thrilling conclusion here on Thursday as Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Madhya Pradesh booked their place in the final of the tournament after defeating Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand, respectively.

In the first semi final of the day, Hockey Association Of Odisha registered a thrilling 4-3 win over Hockey Haryana.

Anmol Ekka (11′, 27′) led the charge for Hockey Association Of Odisha, scoring a brace in the match. Premdayal Giri (15′) and Deepak Minz (43′) also contributed to the win with a goal each. For Hockey Haryana, it was Lovepreet Singh (24′), Prikshit Panchal (50′) and Roshan (58′) who got their names on the scoresheet.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Jharkhand 5-3 in the second semi final of the day. Hockey Madhya Pradesh were behind 1-3 at the end of the third quarter before Shreyas Dhupe (50′, 54′) struck a brace in the final 15 minutes to bring them roaring back.

Zameer Mohammad (5′), Captain Ankit Pal (52′) and Mohammad Zaid Khan (59′) also scored goals to take Hockey Madhya Pradesh over the line. Abhishek Tigga (13′), Joseph Topno (29′) and Amardeep Kujur (31′) netted a goal each for Hockey Jharkhand.

Hockey Association Of Odisha will take on Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the final on Friday, while Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand will compete for third place.

