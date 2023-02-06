INDIASPORTS

KIYG 2022: National Games medallist Shauryajit Khaire gunning for gold in Mallakhamb

When Shauryajit Khaire won a bronze medal in Mallakhamb during the National Games held in Gujarat last year, he became the talk of the whole country after becoming the youngest athlete to win a medal at the Games.

Now 10-year-old is in Madhya Pradesh to participate in the Khelo India Youth Games for the first time and he is aiming at nothing less than gold.

After his medal at the National Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Shauryajit, a Class 5 student of Vadodara’s Bharati Vidya Bhavan, on his success.

“I was very proud when I won the medal at the National Games. People started knowing me. Everyone from the colony to the school expressed happiness over my success. I felt good,” he said.

Shauryajit is the youngest athlete in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 and is all set to replicate his performance from National Games. Regarding his preparations and intentions, he said, “This time I am practicing a lot to win the medal and I will take gold. I am fully prepared for Ujjain and will try to get maximum points there.”  

The 10-year-old athlete doesn’t know much about the Khelo India Youth Games as no one from his school or family has been into sports. It was Shauryajit’s father, who liked Mallakhamb, and he used to take him to watch and practice the sport.

“I practice for two hours daily but my focus is more on studies. No one does Malkhamb at home. My father liked Mallakhamb. He used to take me. When I went to see it, I liked it and that’s why I chose Malkhamb.”

It is noteworthy that five traditional games including Mallakhamb are a part of the KIYG 2022. While Yogasana & Malkhamb are being hosted in Ujjain, the other indigenous sports will be played across different host cities in the state viz; Kalarippayattu in Gwalior, Gatka in Jabalpur, Thang-ta and Yogasana.

