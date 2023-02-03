Madhya Pradesh’s Dev Kumar Meena rewrote the pole vault national youth record during his gold medal effort at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh (KIYG2022MP), here on Friday.

Dev Kumar recorded a jump of 4.91m to break Rakesh Gond’s previous national mark of 4.90m. However, that effort of his could not stop Maharashtra from holding on to the top spot in the medal tally at the end of day five on account of having more silvers, as both they and the hosts Madhya Pradesh tallied 14 golds at the end of the fifth day.

In the track events, Doondapati Jayara of Odisha and Tamanna of Haryana emerged as the fastest boy and girl in the competition in the 100m dash.

Besides Dev Kumar, the stars of the day certainly were Jayara, whose time of 10.53 secs would have been a national youth record but for wind assistance and Tamanna, who breasted the tape first in a time of 12.16 secs to take the Girls 100m dash.

MP’s golds came in Athletics (3), as they had a great time at the T.T. Nagar stadium in the capital city picked up eight medals on the first day of track and field and one each in Archery, Kayaking and Yogasana. Nitin Verma of M.P, also won his third gold of the games when he won the K-1 200m Kayaking race in the Upper Lake area of the capital.

Seven sporting disciplines conclude

Day five of the KIYG2022MP saw as many as seven sporting disciplines reach a conclusion. In Kayaking and Canoeing, M.P, Odisha and Kerala shared the three gold medals on offer while at the SAI Indoor Hall on the outskirts of Bhopal, Haryana and West Bengal won the Boys and Girls volleyball golds respectively.

At the Abhay Prashal in Indore, West Bengal’s Ankur Bhattacharjee and Maharashtra’s Taneesha Kotecha won the Boys and Girls Table Tennis singles golds, while at the M.P. Badminton Academy in Gwalior, Haryana’s Divika Sihag won the Girls singles final with a 19-21, 21-18, 21-10 victory over Maharashtra’s Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye. Telengana’s K. Lokesh Reddy won the Boys title with a 21-19, 15-21, 22-20 win over Punjab’s Abhinav Thakur.

Yogasana, which concluded in Ujjain’s Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Maharashtra and M.P again shared the spoils when it came to gold medals. Archery and Kho Kho too concluded at the Ranital Sports complex in Jabalpur.

In the Archery recurve competitions, Rajasthan’s Rampal Choudhary defeated West Bengal’s Juyel Sarkar 6-2 in the final for gold. Ridhi of Haryana won the Girls recurve with a 6-2 win over state-mate Bhajan Kaur. In fact, it was 1-2-3 Haryana as Tisha Punia won bronze.

In the Compound Archery events, Haryana’s Kushal Dalal won gold with a 147-141 victory over Andhra’s T.G. Mani Ratnam in the Boys final whereas Maharashtra’s Aditi Gopichand Swami defeated Rajasthan’s Priya Gurjar 146-145 for the Girls gold.

In the Compound Mixed Archery team of Sonia Thakur and Amit Kumar defeating Maharashtra’s Bishal and Manjuri in the finals to emerge champions.

In the other competition, which also concluded at the Ranital Sports Complex, Maharashtra and Odisha won the Boys and Girls Kho Kho golds respectively. Maharashtra beat Delhi 38-28 (18-16, 20-12) in the Boys final, but their girls could not make it a double, going down to Odisha 32-26 (14-14, 18-12) in the Girls final.

Odisha also won bronze in the Boys category while Karnataka bagged the same in the Girls category.

Athletics take centre-stage

Athletics as always took centre-stage dishing out the first gold of the day which went to Shailabh of Delhi when he won the Boys 1500m, the first medal event of a three-day track & field roster, with a timing of 3.57.00 min.

Sakir of Haryana was second while Telangana’s Sumit Kumar took bronze in the 12-man field. Likewise Asha Kiran Barla of Jharkhand also took the Girls 1500 in a canter finishing almost a minute and a half ahead of Bushra Khan of M.P, who won silver. Gujarat’s Laxita Sandilea was third.

Among other notable winners at the T.T. Nagar stadium were the host’s Aditya Raghuvanshi, who leaped 2.01m for the Boys High Jump gold, while Vidhi of UP flung the Shot put 17.07m for the Girls gold in the event.

Haryana won the Boys Hammer throw while Isha Rajesh Yadav of Maharashtra won the Girls 400m and Abiram P of Kerala won the Boys 400m. Apart from Doondapati, Odisha had a second gold from track and field when Sabita Toppo jumped a best of 5.73m to win the Girls long jump gold.

States dominate sports

Talking about sweeping individual sports, Maharashtra won a total of 16 medals in Yogasana including five gold medals. Haryana also had a field day at the Cycling velodrome in Delhi, winning three gold for a total of four medals from the sport.

Day six chief attractions

The biggest attractions of day six, besides track and field will be the 20 finals in Boxing lined up through the day at the T.T. Nagar stadium whereas the Basketball complex in Indore will also witness the Basketball finals and Ujjain will see the conclusion of the Gatka traditional martial art discipline.

