Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh Hockey each earned three points on the second day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Women’s Under 18) here, while Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Mizoram, and Hockey Maharashtra all recorded a draw and gained one point each.

The first match in Pool A saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Hockey Karnataka by a 9-1 scoreline. Bhumiksha Sahu (34′, 41′, 51′) was the top scorer for Hockey Madhya Pradesh with a hat-trick, followed by Priyanka Yadav (13′, 55′), who netted a brace. Sanskriti Sarwan (4′), Soniya Kumre (15′), Jyoti Singh (16′) and Swati (59′) also contributed to Hockey Madhya Pradesh’s win. Kavyashree MD (24′) managed to score a consolation goal for Hockey Karnataka.

The second encounter in Pool A between Hockey Haryana and the Hockey Association of Odisha ended as a draw with both teams scoring one goal each. Hockey Association of Odisha scored late through Binati Minz (52′) but were immediately pegged back as Manisha (56′) slotted in a penalty corner to rescue a point for Hockey Haryana.

The final match in Pool A between Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Maharashtra ended in a 1-1 draw. Vanlalrinhlui (15′) scored in the first half to give Hockey Mizoram the lead, but Samiksha Shegunashi (32′) scored early in the second half to equalise the score for Hockey Maharashtra.

In the day’s first game in Pool B, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Manipur Hockey 7-0. Ankita Dungdung opened the scoring early and finished the game by completing her hat-trick (3′, 11′, 38′). Sanjna Horo (19′), Rajni Kerketta (22′), Pramodni Lakra (34′), and Niru Kullu (36′) scored the other goals.

The second Pool B match between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Bihar ended with Uttar Pradesh Hockey winning by an 8-0 scoreline. Purnima Yadav (3′, 24′, 60′) lead the charge for her team with a hat-trick, supported by a brace from Captain Peetambari Kumari (41′, 50′). Meanwhile, Sakshi Shukla (5′), Vandana Patel (7′) and Suneeta Kumari (42′) scored one goal each.

The Pool B clash between Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Punjab was forfeited in the favour of Hockey Punjab.

